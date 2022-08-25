Dutch PostNL to recruit thousands of delivery workers over the next few years

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dutch postal company PostNL (PTNL.AS) said on Thursday it would recruit thousands of parcel deliverers over the next few years, aiming to ensure that at least half of all parcels are delivered by people on its own payroll.

The number of delivery staff should grow to around 6,000, form 1,900 currently, the group said.

PostNL has been affected by labour shortages in the Netherlands, prompting it to offer higher wages and permanent contracts for its delivery workers.

Reporting by Diana Mandiá

