Dutch seed plant grower Plantise to close due to energy costs - statement















AMSTERDAM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Plantise BV, a large Dutch grower of seed potatoes and other seed plants, on Thursday said it intends to close, citing high energy and rising labour costs.

The company, which has 400 workers on 50 hectares of greenhouse farms and posted sales of 68.7 million euros ($67.7 million) in 2021, said it would seek an orderly wind-down.

"Plantise's financial buffers are not sufficient to continue bearing these developments," the company said in a statement. "Important financial stakeholders, including our bank and shareholders, see no room for a compromise."

The firm is the most prominent among Dutch greenhouses to announce its closure, though many are skipping planting for the winter season or taking other measures to stay afloat.

Greenhouses are a 8 billion euro industry in the Netherlands, and Industry group Glastuinbouw Nederland says up to 40% of its members are currently in financial distress.

Earlier this week the Dutch government announced it will spend 23.5 billion euros ($23.3 billion) to shield consumers from high energy prices, but a parallel plan offering support for energy intensive businesses is not expected until next year.

($1 = 1.0151 euros)

