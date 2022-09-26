1 minute read
Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline resume on Sunday -operator data
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows resumed on Sunday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany after a brief halt, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 668,924 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 1700-1800 CET after remaining zero since 0600 CET, data showed.
Flows stood at 665,593 kWh/h on Monday between 0200-0300 CET.
Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar
