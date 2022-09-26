Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline resume on Sunday -operator data

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006.

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows resumed on Sunday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany after a brief halt, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 668,924 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 1700-1800 CET after remaining zero since 0600 CET, data showed.

Flows stood at 665,593 kWh/h on Monday between 0200-0300 CET.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

