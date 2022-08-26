EBRD to provide loan for Ukrainian power grid operator

Women walk outside the headquarters of Ukrainian state power distributor Ukrenergo in Kiev, Ukraine June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has agreed with Ukraine to repurpose a final 97.3 million euros ($97 million) of an existing loan to electricity transmission company Ukrenergo to keep the lights on this winter.

In May, the EBRD repurposed part of the loan to Ukrenergo to provide 50 million euros of emergency liquidity.

"The war has triggered urgent liquidity needs that prompted Ukrenergo to seek the repurposing of undisbursed funds," the EBRD said in a statement.

"The EBRD’s liquidity support will enable the stable functioning of the Ukrainian electricity grid, as well as nuclear generators and renewables, and maintain power supplies to industries and households," it added.

The Ukrainian government is bracing for a difficult wartime winter of potentially crippling energy shortages.

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant resumed electricity supplies to Ukraine on Friday after one of its six reactors was reconnected to the Ukrainian grid. read more

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine, was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time in its history on Thursday after a fire caused by shelling damaged a power line,

Since the war began, Ukrenergo has faced non-payment issues from customers, along with a 30% reduction in electricity consumption and resulting revenue losses, the EBRD said.

The support is part of a 1 billion euro package by the EBRD to support the Ukrainian economy this year after the invasion by Russia.

($1 = 0.9986 euro)

