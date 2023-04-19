ECB aims for slow growth to suppress inflation, Lane says















FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is raising interest rates to suppress economic growth and, with it, inflation, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

"By bringing interest rates to a sufficiently restrictive level and fostering a period of below-trend growth through the dampening of demand, we will counteract above-target medium-term inflation pressures and also ensure that the prolonged phase of above-target inflation does not become embedded," Lane said at an event in Ireland.

Reporting By Padraic Halpin; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt











