ECB to be determined in using anti-fragmentation tool - Villeroy

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will be determined in using its new bond-buying scheme to combat financial fragmentation between euro zone countries if it needs to be used, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.

The ECB announced on Thursday its new Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), which will let it buy bonds from indebted countries such as Italy to cap any excessive rise in their borrowing costs, helping limit financial fragmentation within the euro zone.

"If needed, we will be as determined in activating (the programme) as we have been in setting it up, and there are no pre-defined limits on the amount of possible purchases," Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, told a news conference.

The ECB also raised interest rates more than expected on Thursday, lifting its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent in its first rate increase in 11 years. read more

"Starting the increase in interest rates faster does not mean that (the cycle of increases) will end higher," Villeroy said.

