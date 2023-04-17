ECB can review inflation goal once it's achieved, Lagarde says















FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can discuss changing its 2% inflation goal but only after it brings down inflation to that level, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"At the moment... there is absolutely no reason to change that 2% medium-term objective," Lagarde said at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

"Once we get there, once we are confident that is stays there, we can discuss."

