ECB denies concerted intervention with Japan -Kyodo quoting spokesperson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building, in Frankfurt, Germany, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has not conducted currency market intervention, Japan's Kyodo news agency quoted a bank spokesperson as saying on Thursday, denying concerted intervention with Japan.

Earlier, Japan intervened in the currency market to shore up the battered yen for the first time since 1998.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.