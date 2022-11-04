ECB to focus on capping demand and inflation expectations, de Guindos says















FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will continue to focus on dampening demand and capping inflation expectations to prevent the current, fast price growth from taking hold in the euro area, the ECB's vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

"Monetary policy must remain focused on reducing support for demand and guarding against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations," de Guindos told an event.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.