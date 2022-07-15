ECB likely to raise rates 25 bps next week, 50 bps in September, Rehn says

Finland's central bank governor Olli Rehn speaks during an interview in Helsinki, Finland July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/

HELSINKI, July 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will next week likely raise interest rates by 25 basis points, Finnish ECB policy maker Olli Rehn said in a panel discussion on Friday.

In September, the bank is likely to raise rates again by 50 basis points, he added.

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Stine Jacobsen

