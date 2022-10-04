ECB must at a 'minimum' stop stimulus, Lagarde says















FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must at a "minimum" stop stimulating the economy through its monetary policy, the ECB's President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday, in a likely reference to raising interest rates back to "neutral" territory.

This is defined as a level of interest rate that neither stimulates nor curbs economic growth, all else being equal.

