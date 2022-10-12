ECB needs at least two more 'significant hikes', Knot says

ECB board member Klaas Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague, Netherlands September 23, 2019 REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs at least two significant interest rate increases before it reaches the neutral level, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Wednesday, while also calling for a shrinking of the central bank's bond holdings.

"We need at least two more significant hikes before we enter the range of plausible estimates for neutral," Knot, the Dutch central bank governor, said on Bloomberg TV.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra

