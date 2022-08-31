ECB to raise rates next week and in future, Finland's Rehn says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will raise rates at next week's monetary policy meeting, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Wednesday.

"Even after that, it will be necessary to increase interest rates further in future meetings," Rehn said in a speech addressing Finland's government.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto

