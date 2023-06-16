ECB rate hikes my need to last beyond summer break: Nagel















FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - European Central Bank rate hikes may need to last beyond the summer break, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday, after the ECB raised rates to a 22-year high of 3.5% on Thursday.

"We still have more ground to cover," he said in a speech after the ECB flagged a July rate hike but made no commitment for subsequent moves. "We may need to keep raising rates after the summer break."

He added: "Once we have reached the peak, we will stay there until we are sure of a safe and timely return of inflation to our 2% target."

