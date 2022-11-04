ECB ready to do more if inflation becomes sticky, Lagarde says















FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to tighten monetary policy faster if the current, high inflation takes hold and expectations surge, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

"If we were to see, for example, inflation becoming more persistent and expectations being at risk of de-anchoring, we could not wait until the full impact of the policy measures materialises," Lagarde said in a speech in Estonia.

"We would need to take additional actions until we are more confident that inflation will return to target in a timely manner," she added.

