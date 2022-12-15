ECB sets core capital threshold for Italy's Intesa at 8.88% from 8.81%















MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has set the minimum threshold for Intesa Sanpaolo's (ISP.MI) core capital at 8.88% for next year, fractionally higher than the current 8.81% requirement, Italy's biggest bank said on Thursday.

Intesa's best-quality capital ratio stood at 12.4% at the end of September applying in full regulations which are still being phased in.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.