ECB shifts back timing of policy decisions, press conferences

A symphony of light consisting of bars, lines and circles in blue and yellow, the colours of the European Union, illuminates the south facade of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has shifted the timing of its policy announcements and press conferences, unveiling its decisions later than in the past and shortening the lag between the two events, it said on Monday.

Starting with the July 21 policy meeting, decisions will be announced at 14:15 Frankfurt time, 30 minutes later than in the past, while ECB President Christine Lagarde's news conference will start at 14:45 Frankfurt time, 15 minutes later than previously.

The dates of upcoming policy decisions remains unchanged.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.