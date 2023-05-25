ECB tells governments to roll back relief measures















FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments should roll back relief measures introduced in response to the energy crisis of last year if they don't want to fuel inflation further, the ECB's vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

"As the energy crisis fades, governments should roll back the related support measures promptly and in a concerted manner to avoid driving up medium-term inflationary pressures, which would call for a stronger monetary policy response," de Guindos said.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson











