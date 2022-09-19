ECB wants banks to review capital plans given downturn, Enria says
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are well placed to weather a potential recession but the European Central Bank is still asking them to review capital projections given what is likely to be a difficult winter, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Monday.
"We are pushing banks to focus very much on their concentration of exposures towards sectors which are particularly dependent on energy and fragile to energy shocks," Enria told a conference said.
"So, we are asking banks to review their capital projections under severe, adverse scenarios."
