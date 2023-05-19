ECB will do what is necessary to deliver price stability, Lagarde says















SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will do what is necessary to deliver price stability, its president, Christine Lagarde, said on Friday, adding that there should not be a trade-off between price stability and financial stability.

"We can successfully pursue both goals at the same time," Lagarde said in a pre-recorded video exhibited at an event hosted by Brazil's central bank in Sao Paulo.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Leslie Adler











