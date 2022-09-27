ECB's Centeno sees higher inflation than expected and cycle of rate hikes continuing

LISBON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Inflation will be higher and less transitory than originally thought and a cycle of interest rate hikes will continue to try to tame it, European Central Bank governing council member Mario Centeno said in Portugal on Tuesday, blaming a succession of overlapping shocks that have changed the economic context significantly.

The ECB has lifted rates by a combined 125 basis points over its last two meetings to combat inflation that is nearing 10%, and markets have priced in further increases at each of the ECB's meetings through next spring.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalvez, writing by Aislinn Laing

