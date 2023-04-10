ECB's De Cos hints at further rate hikes due to elevated core inflation















MADRID, April 10 (Reuters) - Core inflation in the euro zone is expected to remain high throughout the remainder of this year, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday, leaving the door open for further interest rate hikes.

Inflation in the euro zone dropped by the most on record in March, but growth in core prices accelerated, Eurostat data showed last month.

"Core inflation is expected to remain elevated in the rest of the year," De Cos, who also chairs Spain's central bank, told a financial event in Washington, D.C.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by David Latona











