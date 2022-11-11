ECB's de Guindos says market might be underestimating inflation















FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Financial investors might be underestimating the "persistence of inflation", the European Central Bank's vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Friday as he listed possible risks to financial stability.

He added there needed to be a clear deceleration in headline and underlying inflation for expectations about future ECB interest rate hikes to stabilise.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson











