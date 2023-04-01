ECB's De Guindos warns of broad risks in financial sector















CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is monitoring current market tensions closely and will act to preserve price and financial stability in the euro area, ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said in a speech on Saturday.

"...In our view, vulnerabilities in the financial system prevail in the non-bank financial sector, which grew fast and increased its risk-taking during the low interest rate environment," De Guindos told the Ambrosetti business forum in northern Italy.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Gavin Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.