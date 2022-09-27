ECB's de Guindos warns of hit to banks from higher rates

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Luis de Guindos, vice-president of the European Central Bank, speaks during a Reuters Breakingviews event in New York, U.S., April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set for some pain as the economy slows and higher interest rates land some companies in hot water, the European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

"You have to take into consideration that we're going to have a slowdown of the economy and simultaneously that higher rates will have a clear an impact on the solvency of corporates," de Guindos told an event in London.

Reporting By David Milliken and Marc Jones; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Alex Richardson

