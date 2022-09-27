1 minute read
ECB's de Guindos warns of hit to banks from higher rates
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set for some pain as the economy slows and higher interest rates land some companies in hot water, the European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.
"You have to take into consideration that we're going to have a slowdown of the economy and simultaneously that higher rates will have a clear an impact on the solvency of corporates," de Guindos told an event in London.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By David Milliken and Marc Jones; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.