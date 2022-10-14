ECB's De Guindos: will do whatever it takes to bring inflation down















BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is prepared for a possible technical recession paired with high inflation, which must be brought down to maintain market confidence, European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos said.

"We will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation back to our 2% target over the medium term," De Guindos said in an interview with Lithuanian weekly Verslo žinios, published on the central bank's website on Friday.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel











