ECB's Holzmann says he doesn't know how he'll vote at December meeting















VIENNA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Friday he does not yet know how he will vote at the ECB's rate-setting meeting in December and the exact decision would depend on data, especially the central bank's economic forecasts.

"Everything is possible - that we keep going with (a) 0.75 (% increase) but equally that we perhaps will limit ourselves to 0.5. It is all open, everything is possible but it will depend on our forecasts," Holzmann, who is governor of the Austrian National Bank, told an economic reporters' club in Vienna.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson











