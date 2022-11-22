ECB's Holzmann says leaning towards a 0.75% rate hike as things stand















VIENNA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Tuesday he has not decided how he will vote at the next rate-setting meeting in December but unless there is a significant improvement he will favour an increase of 0.75 points.

Holzmann told a news conference he could not decide between 0.5 points and 0.75 points but as things currently stood he preferred the latter.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











