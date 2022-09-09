1 minute read
ECB's Kazimir: bank's priority is monetary policy normalisation
Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's priority is to focus on monetary policy normalisation as inflation in the euro zone has been unacceptably high, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Friday.
His comments follow the ECB's decision to hike rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday, which Kazimir said was "inevitable and right". read more
