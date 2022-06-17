1 minute read
ECB's Knot says several 50 bps rate hikes possible if inflation worsens
BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot told Dutch radio broadcaster BNR on Friday that several 50 basis point rate hikes could be possible if inflation worsens.
Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine Editing by Mark Potter
