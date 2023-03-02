ECB's Lagarde says more rate hikes 'possible', depending on data

ECB's Lagarde attends a news conference following the monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks during a news conference following the ECB's monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MADRID, March 2 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that further interest rate hikes are "possible" after March, depending on the incoming data.

"At this point in time, it's possible that we will continue on this path (after March)," Lagarde told Spanish TV channel Antena 3. "The real, honest answer is that it will depend on the data."

Reporting By Jesus Aguado and Emma Pinedo; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt

