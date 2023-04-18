ECB's Lane backs May rate hike with size depending on data















FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's (ECB) chief economist on Tuesday backed a further interest rate increase at the ECB's next meeting on May 4 but said its size would depend on incoming data, especially a survey of euro zone banks.

"As of now, two weeks away, I think the baseline is that we should increase interest rates in May but what we do in terms of scale, I'm not going to set a default number," Philip Lane said on Bloomberg TV.

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) -











