ECB's Lane: Exchange rate changes not enough to influence monetary policy















CLEVELAND, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Central Bank monetary policy will not be influenced by the euro's recent fall against the dollar, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday.

A euro driven lower in value against the dollar could raise local inflation that the ECB is trying to control, but "I do not see situations where we would adjust monetary policy just to affect exchange rates," Lane said at an inflation conference at the Cleveland Federal Reserve. "It is just not big enough to dominate,” the domestic factors that ECB policy is expected to influence, he said.

Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chris Reese











