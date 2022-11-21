ECB's Lane plays down case for another 75 bps rate hike - MNI















FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will raise rates again in December but the case for another 75 basis point move has diminished, ECB chief economist Philip Lane told Market News.

"One platform for considering a very large hike, such as 75 basis points, is no longer there," MNI quoted Lane as saying on Monday. "The more you've already done on a cumulative basis, that changes the pros and cons of any given increment."

He said the December decision will take into previous moves and the lags in the transmission process.

