ECB's Lane says first normalisation steps will validate market tightening
PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's steps towards normalising monetary policy will bring it in line with market conditions, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday.
"It's robust to make the initial steps in normalisation to validate the tightening that has already happened in many financial markets," Lane told an economics conference in Paris.
