ECB's Lane says first normalisation steps will validate market tightening

European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's steps towards normalising monetary policy will bring it in line with market conditions, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

"It's robust to make the initial steps in normalisation to validate the tightening that has already happened in many financial markets," Lane told an economics conference in Paris.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.