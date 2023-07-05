ECB's Nagel 'wary' of calling new era of high rates
FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel repeated his call for more monetary policy tightening on Wednesday but added he was "wary" of calling a new era of high interest rates as the outlook remained uncertain.
"In this mixed situation, I will therefore be wary of proclaiming a new era of high interest rates," Nagel said in a speech.
He added a key lesson the ECB can draw from a period of high inflation in the 1970s is that it shouldn't react too timidly to inflation, let off too soon or let expectations for future price-growth deanchor.
