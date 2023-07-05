ECB's Nagel 'wary' of calling new era of high rates

Bundesbank releases annual results
Joachim Nagel, President of Germany's federal reserve Bundesbank addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel repeated his call for more monetary policy tightening on Wednesday but added he was "wary" of calling a new era of high interest rates as the outlook remained uncertain.

"In this mixed situation, I will therefore be wary of proclaiming a new era of high interest rates," Nagel said in a speech.

He added a key lesson the ECB can draw from a period of high inflation in the 1970s is that it shouldn't react too timidly to inflation, let off too soon or let expectations for future price-growth deanchor.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next