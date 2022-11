HELSINKI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will continue to raise interest rates, and the pace of its hikes will be determined by the rate of inflation and the overall economic situation, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

