ECB's Stournaras says further interest rate rise in September 'looks difficult'

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras attends the annual meeting of the bank's shareholders in Athens
Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras attends the annual meeting of the bank's shareholders in Athens, Greece April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

ATHENS, July 28 (Reuters) - A further rise in euro zone interest rates in September looked "difficult", Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said in an interview with a Greek news website released on Friday.

"It looks like we are very close to the end of interest rate rises," Stournaras, considered a dove on the ECB's 26-member Governing Council, told capital.gr.

"In any case, if there is one further (rise)- I see it difficult - in September, I believe we will stop there."

The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time on Thursday, but raised the possibility of a pause in September as inflation pressures show tentative signs of easing and recession worries mount.

Some policymakers currently favour a pause in September, expecting the euro zone to be heading into a recession, while others would prefer to raise borrowing costs again.

Stournaras said that rates were expected to remain at elevated levels for a few more months, depending on the course of the economy and inflation dynamics in the euro zone.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Sharon Singleton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next