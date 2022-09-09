1 minute read
ECB's Villeroy: French banks must keep sufficient capital in reserve
PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that it was important that French banks keep sufficient capital in reserve.
Villeroy made the comments to BFM business radio.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten
