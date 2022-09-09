ECB's Villeroy: French banks must keep sufficient capital in reserve

1 minute read

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Paris, France, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that it was important that French banks keep sufficient capital in reserve.

Villeroy made the comments to BFM business radio.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

