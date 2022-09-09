ECB's Villeroy says: inflation will stay high next year

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Paris, France, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation in the euro zone should stay high next year and should be brought back around 2% by 2024.

Villeroy made the comments to BFM business radio.

The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and promised further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc is likely heading towards a winter recession and gas rationing. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.