ECB's Villeroy says we will deliver in fight against inflation

European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is also governor of the French central bank, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, May 20 (Reuters) - The central banks of the Group of Seven economic powers are determined to tackle the threat from inflation, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday after a meeting of G7 finance chiefs in Germany.

"The threat number one in the short term is inflation... This our responsibility as the central banks and we accept this responsibility and we commit to master inflation," said Villeroy, who also heads France's central bank.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Philippa Fletcher

