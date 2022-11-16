ECB's Visco says case growing for less aggressive rate hikes
ROME, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will have to continue raising interest rates but there is a growing case for doing so in a less aggressive way than in recent months, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday.
In a speech in Rome, Visco, who sits on the ECB's governing council, also warned policymakers against being set on a pre-determined path and said future monetary policy decisions must be based on data and evidence.
"The need to continue with restrictive policy is ... evident, although reasons to follow a less aggressive approach are gaining ground," Visco said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.