ECB's Visco says case growing for less aggressive rate hikes

European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco looks on during an interview with Reuters, in Rome, Italy, May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will have to continue raising interest rates but there is a growing case for doing so in a less aggressive way than in recent months, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday.

In a speech in Rome, Visco, who sits on the ECB's governing council, also warned policymakers against being set on a pre-determined path and said future monetary policy decisions must be based on data and evidence.

"The need to continue with restrictive policy is ... evident, although reasons to follow a less aggressive approach are gaining ground," Visco said.

writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Alvise Armellini

