EDF faces probe into practices at Tricastin nuclear plant -whistleblower's lawyer

View of the reactors buildings at the Tricastin nuclear power plant site in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux, France, June 27, 2019. Picture taken June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Benjamin Mallet/File Photo

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - French power utility EDF (EDF.PA) faces an investigation into alleged non-disclosure of safety incidents at its nuclear power plant in Tricastin, the lawyer of a whistleblower told Reuters on Thursday.

Lawyer William Bourdon told Reuters that his client, an EDF employee, filed a complaint against the management of the site in November claiming "endangerment of people's lives" and violations of civil law.

EDF is not the subject of a probe as yet, but prosecutors have launched an investigation "against X", according to media reports, which allows them to investigate the actions of several parties.

EDF and the Marseille prosecutors leading the investigation in southern France were not immediately available to comment.

State-controlled EDF operates 56 reactors across France and is responsible for about 70% of the country's power supply.

It has been forced to launch checks across its nuclear fleet after discovering corrosion on high-pressure pipes which has prompted outages and repairs.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.