Egypt finmin sees budget deficit narrowing to 5.6% of GDP in FY 2022/23 - Asharq TV
CAIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's budget deficit is expected to narrow to 5.6% of GDP in the fiscal year to June 2023 from 6.1% in the previous fiscal year, Asharq TV reported on Monday, citing Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit.
Maiit was quoted as saying the deficit is expected to ease further to 5% of GDP in 2023/24.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem
