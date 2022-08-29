Egypt finmin sees budget deficit narrowing to 5.6% of GDP in FY 2022/23 - Asharq TV

A view of the city skyline and River Nile from Cairo tower building in the capital of Cairo, Egypt December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's budget deficit is expected to narrow to 5.6% of GDP in the fiscal year to June 2023 from 6.1% in the previous fiscal year, Asharq TV reported on Monday, citing Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit.

Maiit was quoted as saying the deficit is expected to ease further to 5% of GDP in 2023/24.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem

