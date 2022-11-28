Elliott-backed Gardant clinches bad loan venture with Italy's BPER















MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - BPER Banca (EMII.MI) said it had struck a partnership with Gardant after the loan manager owned by U.S. fund Elliott teamed up with state-owned peer AMCO to help the Italian bank offload up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in bad loans.

BPER said the accord with Gardant valued its loan recovery business at 150 million euros and would see Gardant acquire 70% of the business while leaving the remaining 30% in BPER's hands.

As part of the deal, BPER will offload bad loans, starting with a 1.5 billion euro portfolio which it will transfer to AMCO by the end of the year.

($1 = 0.9538 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Agnieszka Flak











