EM debt issuance in January lowest since 2016 -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dollar debt issuance in emerging markets was the lowest for any January since 2016 as the typically busy month faced both volatile markets and growing expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve, JPMorgan analysts said on Tuesday.

"Heightened rates and higher rates volatility remained the key hurdle for sovereigns looking to enter the market in January," JPMorgan said.

"A more hawkish FOMC last week raises the bar for new issuance even higher now."

January gross issuance was $17.9 billion, the bank said, noting that Chile issued immediately after the Fed meeting, "which could suggest a greater sense of urgency to finance earlier in the year before rates rise further."

Investment grade gross issuance came in at $16.4 billion last month, with high-yield as the remaining $1.5 billion. U.S. dollar-denominated debt raked in $16.2 billion.

Turkey leads the pack in terms of expected issuance for the rest of the year at $11 billion, followed by China and Indonesia with $10 billion and $9 billion respectively.

Maturities in February include Turkey and Romania with $2 billion each, and Lithuania with $1.5 billion.

