Factbox: Emergency measures announced by Russia's central bank

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold a briefing at 1300 GMT on a raft of emergency measures taken by Russia's central bank as Western nations ramp up efforts to isolate Moscow economically following its invasion of Ukraine.

Following are measures announced since Sunday by the Bank of Russia.

- As the rouble fell to record lows on Monday, it hiked its main interest rate to 20%, the highest level this century, from 9.5%, to cushion the impact of its fall and counter inflation that threatens Russians' savings. read more

"External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed," the central bank said.

- Together with the finance ministry, ordered companies to be ready to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues.

- Said it would substantially increase the range of securities it will accept as collateral for loans.

- Ordered Russian brokers to reject 'sell' orders for Russian securities from foreign clients from 0400 GMT on Monday until told otherwise. It did not specify which securities the ban applies to. read more

- Said it would free up 733 billion roubles ($7.31 billion) in local banks' reserves by releasing a capital buffer built up against unsecured consumer loans and mortgages.

- On Sunday, the central bank said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market from Feb. 28.

- To help banks with their liquidity, announced a repurchase auction with no limits, to be held on Monday. It sold 3.04 trillion roubles ($28.3 billion) at the "fine-tuning" repo auction.

- Allowed banks suffering from "external circumstances" to keep open foreign currency positions above the official limits until July 1.

The central bank said it will continue to monitor changes in currency positions "in order to guarantee the normal functioning of the currency and money markets and the financial stability of lending institutions". read more

The central bank has said Russia's banking system remains stable, with bank cards working as normal and customers able to access their funds.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday the government was ready to strengthen commercial banks' capital base if required.

