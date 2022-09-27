Emerson to sell Russia business to local management

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Emerson Electric Co is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) said on Tuesday it would sell its Russian business to the local management team for an undisclosed amount, marking the U.S. industrial firm's exit from the country.

The company is divesting its Russian-based manufacturing subsidiary Metran and Emerson LLC, the sales and service organization for Metran.

"Once the transaction closes, Emerson will have no employees or facilities in Russia," Emerson said in a statement.

Emerson said in May it would exit its Russia business that constituted about 1.5% of the company's total sales last year and explore strategic options to divest Metran. read more

The company included a pre-tax loss of $162 million in the third quarter of FY22, accounting for the previously announced Russia exit.

Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.