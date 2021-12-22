Energy costs push Spanish industrial prices to new record high in November

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Spanish industrial production prices in November hit a new record high for the second month in a row, pushed up by soaring power costs, the Spanish National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

Prices jumped 33.1% year on year in November, the fastest annual pace since the data series began in January 1976, INE said. The 12-month rate was 31.9% in October.

Energy costs drove most of the increase in the industrial prices index, with a 88.3% jump in November from a year earlier, INE said.

Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, editing by Inti Landauro

