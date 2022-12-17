Energy price fall by March is unrealistic, Italian economy minister says















ROME, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Saturday it was unrealistic to expect energy prices to fall by March and that the war in Ukraine will come to an end.

He told an event in Rome that Italy was studyng a mechanism to shield households and business from soaring energy bills, which could enter into force next spring.

Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte, Editing by Angus MacSwan











